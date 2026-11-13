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Denial of funds to NY over non domiciled CDLs overturned: appellate court
By John Kingston,10 days ago
New York State has come out on top in a legal battle with the Department of Transportation over how long a non-domiciled CDL can stay in effect. In a unanimous decision issued Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, a three-judge panel agreed with New York’s argument that denial of a portion of the state’s federal transportation funds over the issue of non-domiciled CDL eligibility was “arbitrary and capricious.”