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MVY hit by nationwide flight grounding
By Eunki Seonwoo,10 days ago
In a rare instance that halted flights nationwide, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a national grounding of airplanes on Friday afternoon. “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis,” the FAA posted on X Friday evening.