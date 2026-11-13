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2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium eAWD: Red Looks Right
By Marcelo Lagos,10 days ago
Race Red paint, black wheels and a cabin built around daily life. A closer look at the electric Mustang from Carsfera’s latest test drive. The Race Red paint gets your attention first. Then you start noticing the details: black wheels, slim headlights, a sloping roof and a pony badge right up front. This 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium eAWD is the car featured in Carsfera’s full test drive, photographed against Northern Virginia’s fall colors.