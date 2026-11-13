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County will create temporary bike lane during U Bridge trolley wire work
By Tom Fucoloro,10 days ago
King County Metro is starting work on a months-long project to replace some trolley wire poles on the University Bridge that will displace the current bike lane in places. The agency will create a temporary bike lane around the work zone that is protected from traffic by movable water-filled barriers. The street will be reduced to one general traffic lane near work zones.