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Mayor Bowser Activates First Cold Alert of the Season
4 days ago
(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), in collaboration with the DC Department of Human Services (DHS), will activate a Cold Alert from 7 pm on Friday, November 13, until 9 am on Saturday, November 14. According to the National Weather Service, the low overnight temperature in Washington, DC is expected to be 37 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill low of 32 degrees.