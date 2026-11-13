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Montana Millionaire 2026 Game Tickets Sold Out
By Yellowstone Public Radio,10 days ago
The restart of Montana Lottery’s 2026 Montana Millionaire Game went off smoothly Thursday morning, Nov. 12, at 6:30am. The tickets were initially to be sold on Nov. 1, but problems began almost immediately after the 5:30am start on that date. Montana Lottery’s website said the system “…experienced performance issues due to the high volume of transactions occurring simultaneously.”
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