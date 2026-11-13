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A-State Bowling Signs Layna Linker
By Via Arkansas State University,,8 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/13/26) – Arkansas State bowling head coach Justin Kostick announced the signing of Layna Linker, adding one of the top junior bowlers in North Carolina to the Red Wolves' 2027-28 roster. "Layna has a proven track record of success and leadership," said Kostick. "We're excited to welcome her to Arkansas State and look forward to the impact she'll have on our program." Linker has established herself as a standout competitor throughout her junior career, highlighted by nine Tough Shots Tour titles and Tough Shots Tour Bowler of the Year honors. She is also a two-time Interstate All-Stars Bowler...