undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grambling State Bowling Set for 16th Annual TRACK Kat Klash
By Via Grambling State University Athletics,,7 days ago
Grambling State Bowling Set for 16th Annual TRACK Kat Klash GRAMBLING, La. – The Grambling State University women's bowling team will travel to Houston, Texas, November 13-15 to compete in the 16th annual TRACK Kat Klash, hosted by Sam Houston State at Emerald Bowl. The three-day tournament will feature a competitive 14-team field, providing the Lady Tigers with another opportunity to test themselves against collegiate programs from across the country. Joining host Sam Houston and Grambling State in the tournament field are Alabama State, Louisiana Tech, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Oklahoma Christian, Southern University, Tulane, Florida...