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BREAKING: Woodson HS band director arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minor
By Mary Stachyra Lopez,10 days ago
The longtime band director at Carter G. Woodson High School in Fairfax has been arrested after detectives found evidence of child sexual assault materials during an investigation into his conduct with a minor, the Fairfax County Police Department says. Aaron Morgan, 38, a Fairfax resident who has been director of...
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