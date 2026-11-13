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Owens launches Hispanic advisory committee after attending Dem conference in Puerto Rico
By Patrick McCarthy,10 days ago
Mayor Sharon Owens’ quest to strengthen the City of Syracuse’s connections to its Hispanic and Latin community brought her to Puerto Rico last week. Owens joined Democrats from across the state for the 40th anniversary of the SOMOS Conference in San Juan — an experience she said will be instructive as the city launches what it is calling the Syracuse Latino Hispanic Advisory Committee.
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