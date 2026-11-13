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JUST IN: Flights halted at Dulles and other airports across U.S. by FAA
By Associated PressAngela Woolsey,10 days ago
Dulles International and Reagan National airports in the D.C. area are among those affected by a nationwide ground-stop ordered this afternoon (Friday) by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. Transportation Secretary Sean...