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XRP Backer Counters SWIFT’s New Speed Report
By Samantha Diamo,10 days ago
A Swift report highlighting faster cross-border payments drew a pointed response from Digital Asset Investor, who replied that he prefers 3-4 seconds and pointed to XRP. The exchange underscores the ongoing contrast between improvements in traditional interbank messaging and the settlement times associated with blockchain-based rails. Swift’s Latest Speed Snapshot...