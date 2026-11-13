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Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.13.26
By Steve Benen,10 days ago
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Only the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11: “The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, citing ‘extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.’ ‘Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the federal aviation command center all airports are ground stopped,’ said the FAA alert. ‘All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.’”