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NYSE Taps Avalanche to Power Tokenized Stock Trading as Wall Street Embraces Blockchain Infrastructure
By Domas Ziemininkas,7 days ago
The New York Stock Exchange is mixing together blockchain technology and traditional finance. It selected Avalanche to power the settlement infrastructure of its upcoming tokenized securities platform. The decision is part of a growing effort to bring crypto trading and its benefits to traditional finance. Announced on November 9, 2026,...