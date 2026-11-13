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Three DCY Swimmers to Compete in College
By Door County Pulse,10 days ago
Three DCY SWIM seniors will be signing letters of intent to their future colleges at a special ceremony at the Door County YMCA on Monday, Nov. 16. DCY swimmers Daylia Sund and Audrey Schley of Southern Door High School and Sturgeon Bay High School’s Thomas Kratcha will be recognized. Sund will be receiving an athletic scholarship to swim in Division I at the University of Northern Iowa, and Schley will compete in Division III at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Kratcha will swim for Division I UW-Green Bay in the fall.