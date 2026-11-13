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Microsoft outage’s financial toll may fall short of disruption
By Gavin Souter,10 days ago
The global Microsoft outage that disrupted businesses and governments Thursday and Friday may result in relatively modest cyber insurance losses despite its widespread impact, according to brokers and analysts. Businesses and governments reported disruptions to email and other Microsoft services during an outage that lasted more than 12 hours. Marsh...