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Six puppies found abandoned in Danville
By Haley Pender,10 days ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Six puppies are safe at the Danville Area Humane Society after being found abandoned in the Islands area off Goodyear Boulevard. According to the humane society, a white truck with an unidentified company logo was seen driving away from the area around the time the puppies were discovered. It is unclear who the vehicle belongs to or whether its occupants were involved in leaving the puppies.
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