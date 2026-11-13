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Tennessee Running Back Daune Morris Breaks Leg in Car Accident
By Warner Todd Huston,10 days ago
Tennessee running back Daune Morris has broken his leg in a car accident, the school reported on Friday. “Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning,” the school said in a statement, according to ESPN. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”