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Evan Phillips is ready to “get to work” with the Braves and their organization
By Demetrius Bell,10 days ago
Evan Phillips is returning home, in more ways than one. There’s a wind of excitement and intrigue swirling around Braves Country at the moment after the Atlanta Braves became the first team to make a big splashy signing this offseason with the addition of Evan Phillips to their bullpen. It’s a move that appears to be in line with what the Braves have usually done with their relief pitching signings since Alex Anthopoulos got the reins of baseball operations since he hasn’t been afraid to hand out relatively big money to relievers — no matter what the market may look like.