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How to Check Your Flight Status After the FAA Ordered Ground Stops for All Airports
By Jake Peterson,11 days ago
Update, 8:41 p.m.: The Federal Aviation Administration announced it has ended the ground stop. On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop for all airports in the United States. If you're planning to fly this afternoon or evening, or you have friends or family doing the same, you're likely concerned about tracking flight statuses. While there's still a lot we don't know, there are tools to help track flights at this time: