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Influenza- respiratory virus outbreak in Washington County
By Newsroom,10 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY- There is an influenza / respiratory virus related outbreak impacting some of Washington County. That's according to the Maine CDC. In a statement they said " Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent respiratory viruses.Vaccines can also help make illness less severe and help prevent missed work or school. Getting a flu vaccine every year and staying up to date with Covid-19 and RSV vaccinations, if eligible, can help lower the risk of getting sick.