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FAA issues nationwide ground stop following air traffic control communications problems
By Sasha Moore,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (KBSI) – The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, temporarily halting departing flights at airports across the United States because of air traffic control communications problems. The ground stop affected departing flights nationwide as federal officials worked to identify and resolve the issue.