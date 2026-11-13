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Ground stop lifted; Sunday game possible as Rebels set to fly to Norman on Saturday as trip delayed by nationwide FAA ground stop
By Evelyn Van Pelt,11 days ago
UPDATED AT 12:01 a.m. CT Saturday: It’s official. Ole Miss and Oklahoma will play at Noon CT on Sunday, November 15. Please click HERE to read our latest article on the situation — including the response from Sooners’ AD Roger Denny who was not at all pleased with the change. Commissioner Greg Sankey explained to Denny that if the Sooners did not play the game on Sunday, they would forfeit the game.
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