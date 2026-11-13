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Norman high schools host playoff games in 'really cool moment' for community
By Landen Melendez,10 days ago
For the first time, Norman High and Norman North will open the playoffs at home on the same night, giving both programs an opportunity to make history Friday. The two schools have hosted playoff games during the same season before but never on the same night. This season, both finished among the top teams in their respective districts, earning the opportunity to host their first-round matchups.