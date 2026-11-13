undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
49ers Get Major Deebo Samuel Injury News Amid Mike Evans Absence
By Owen Crisafulli,11 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers have spent the majority of the 2026 campaign overcoming a rash of injuries, and that will have to continue in Week 10. The Niners have gotten several key players back as of late, but they still aren’t fully healthy, as they ruled out star wide receiver Mike Evans on Friday as he continues to deal with an Achilles injury.