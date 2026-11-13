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FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all flights due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and safety
By Aaron Cooper, Pete Muntean, CNN,10 days ago
(CNN) — All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA issued the ground stop “following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,”...