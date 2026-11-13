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Wilmington Police Department review finds officer’s use of force in viral video followed policy
By WECT Staff,10 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) says an officer followed department policy when he pushed a man to the ground during an Oct. 22 encounter on Maides Avenue, although an internal review found minor policy violations. The department said the violations are being addressed. It also said...
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