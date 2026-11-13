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Firefox’s newest feature pins a webpage on top of everything, and I use it more than tabs now
By Isaac Akinleye,10 days ago
Firefox is minimized on my laptop right now, but two of its pages are still floating above everything else, including the Google Docs document I'm typing in. That's Mini Window, a Firefox feature that keeps a webpage visible while I work in another app. It’s a little like Picture-in-Picture mode, except it works with regular webpages instead of just videos. I’ve started thinking of it as an extra tab I can take anywhere.