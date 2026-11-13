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Dolphins' Chris Bell: Deemed doubtful
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Bell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts. Bell was a limited practice participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday. The injury is to surgically repaired knee, but coach Jeff Hafley was quick to specify that the current issue isn't related to the ACL repair from last year. It sounds like Bell could be back within a week or two. For now, No. 4 receiver Kevin Coleman figures to get more playing time.