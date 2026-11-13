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Incorporating Conditions From Another Approval in a DEP Permit
By David Mandelbaum,10 days ago
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court declined to address whether the Environmental Hearing Board properly incorporated federal consent judgment conditions into DEP well permits, dismissing the appeal as moot after the permits expired. This leaves unresolved questions about how different agencies must coordinate their Environmental Rights Amendment obligations and whether one regulator can enforce another’s conditions.