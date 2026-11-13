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LIVE UPDATES: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop on flights that halted travel across the US
By News 12 Staff,10 days ago
WATCH: Secretary Mullin and Secretary Duffy hold White House briefing following FAA ground stop caused by communications issues. Having trouble viewing video on the News 12 app? Click here. 10:15 PM. News 12's Jill Croce speaks with travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop. Having...