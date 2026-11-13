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Raymond James Adds About 70 Advisors Through Expanded Relationship With Pinnacle
By Jeff Berman,7 days ago
Raymond James and Pinnacle Financial Partners on Thursday announced an expansion of their relationship that the firms said will bring about 70 advisors now registered with Synovus Securities to the Raymond James platform. The advisors will join the existing relationship between Pinnacle Asset Management and Raymond James Financial Services, the...