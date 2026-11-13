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Twitch Kicks Off TwitchCon San Diego With 5-Minute Clips, the Return of Hosting and Collectible Emotes
By Nii A. Ahene,10 days ago
TwitchCon San Diego, Twitch’s three-day convention for streamers and their communities, opened November 13 at the San Diego Convention Center with programming that runs through November 15. Southwest Airlines is the presenting sponsor, with Honda, REESE’S, AMD and Roblox among the brands on the floor. Twitch used the...