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Central Illinois airports report delays after FAA issues nationwide ground stop
By WAND Digital Staff,10 days ago
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois airports reported delays Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for several hours. Decatur, Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington reported delays for flights expected to depart in the late afternoon and evening. The FAA grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon...