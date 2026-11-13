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It wasn’t Hap Farley’s Atlantic County this year
By David Wildstein,10 days ago
Atlantic County Republicans might want to dust off their history books. The political organization once ruled by Hap Farley, the legendary Republican boss who dominated county politics for three decades, took a beating in the 2026 midterm elections, losing every countywide race and watching voters who had supported Donald Trump two years earlier deliver decisive victories to Democrats.
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