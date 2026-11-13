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Why Sleep Might Not be as Restorative as We Get Older
By Jake Currie,11 days ago
Every night, you get brainwashed. As you’re sleeping, slow brain waves trigger gentle pulses of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that bathe your brain, flushing out the waste that’s accumulated during the day. It’s an important process, and one that’s been linked to cognitive health, neuroprotection, and memory consolidation. Of course, as we age, we also tend to sleep less. Now, a new study published in Nature Aging is taking a look at what happens to these revitalizing waves as we get older.
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