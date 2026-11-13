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Watch Norway’s Lice-Zapping Robots Protect Salmon Farms
By Jake Currie,7 days ago
Humans and bears aren’t the only animals that find salmon delicious. Salmon lice, small marine crustaceans, attach themselves to the fish and make a meal of their blood, mucus, and skin cells (not my favorite part of the salmon, but it takes all types). These parasites are also the scourge of Norwegian salmon farmers, who keep their shoals in net pens in the Atlantic Ocean.