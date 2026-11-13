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Some Antidepressants May Work Better Than Others Long Term
By Lauren CortisJack Janetzki,8 days ago
Anew review has found some antidepressants may be more effective than others at helping people reduce the severity of their symptoms of depression over the long term. The research, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, found people taking escitalopram (commonly sold as Lexapro), duloxetine (Cymbalta) and agomelatine (Valdoxan) were more likely to report improved symptoms over the long term than those taking fluoxetine (Prozac). For those taking Lexapro and Cymbalta, they were also more likely to stay on their medications.
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