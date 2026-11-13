undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
KB5132057 (build 26300.10066) for Windows 11 drops as part of the December 2026 update (preview)
By Mauro Huculak,9 days ago
Windows 11 builds 26300.10066 and 26200.10066 (KB5132057) preview upcoming improvements for versions 26H2 and 25H2 ahead of the expected December 2026 update. The update introduces a redesigned Windows Search experience with inline actions, faster results, file previews, and improved recognition of typos and synonyms. Other changes include automatic screen brightness...