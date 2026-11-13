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Learn From Every Optical Remake
By From Our Editors,7 days ago
The anatomy of avoidable remakes and how structured reviews foster competent optical teams. Many avoidable redos begin with ordinary steps that are performed too casually. Measurement is the obvious example. PDs, monocular PDs and fitting heights are routine, but they are not minor. A small error can become a large patient complaint, especially with progressive lenses or higher prescriptions. If the frame is not properly fit before measurements are taken, the numbers may reflect a frame position the patient will not actually wear.