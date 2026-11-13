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KB5132265 (Build 28000.3612) for Windows 11 26H1 drops as part of the December 2026 update (preview)
By Mauro Huculak,11 days ago
Windows 11 build 28000.3612 (KB5132265) introduces a customizable File Explorer context menu with more control over commands and app extensions. Magnifier gains independent zoom levels for multiple displays, viewport locking, and a new contrast theme. Cloud Rebuild provides another way to reinstall Windows 11 using files downloaded through Windows Update,...