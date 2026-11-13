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Builds 28020.3532 and 28120.3542 for Windows 11 26H1 finally give Run dialog a modern look – Beta, Experimental
By Mauro Huculak,10 days ago
Windows 11 builds 28020.3532 (Beta) and 28120.3542 (Experimental) let users configure a BitLocker preboot PIN on managed devices without administrator privileges. The Experimental build introduces an optional redesigned Run dialog with updated visuals, a cleaner interface, and new Settings controls. The Beta build fixes a Remote Desktop connection issue caused...