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SIFF Cinema Workers Union Say Management Has ‘Unilaterally Suspended’ Bargaining
By Chase Hutchinson,10 days ago
It’s been a great year for independent movie theaters in Seattle. But not for the workers in the SIFF Cinema Workers Union (SCWU). For the majority of 2026, they’ve been operating without a contract and bargaining has been slow going. Now, they say it’s been brought to a standstill. On top of that, SCWU claims management has retaliated against a union member, a charge SIFF disputes.
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