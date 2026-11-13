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Hundreds of flyers stuck at Tucson International during hours-long ground stop
By Dominique RochaEmilio ReyesDan MarriesBrooke Wagner,10 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least 15 planes and hundreds of flyers were stuck at the Tucson International Airport Friday due to the nationwide ground stop ordered by the FAA. The ground stop ended around 6:30 p.m. and had started around 1:30 p.m. when the FAA announced a major telecommunications outage.
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