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DCCC Probes Harassment Claim Against Ohio Democrat Rep.-Elect Brian Poindexter Who Ousted Max Miller
By Mariane Angela,10 days ago
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) confirmed Friday it hired an outside firm to investigate a sexual harassment allegation against Rep.-elect Brian Poindexter (D-OH) by a woman who worked on his 2026 campaign. The review remains open, Punchbowl News reported. Poindexter, a union ironworker, flipped the Republican-held district on Nov....
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