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Docs: Bishop McCort files third complaint; agreement with 12 schools called for no payment
By WJAC staff,10 days ago
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WJAC) — Bishop McCort Catholic Academy has filed a third amended complaint in its federal lawsuit against the PIAA and six school districts. The new complaint continues to allege that the districts conspired to push McCort out of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference because it is a Catholic school.
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