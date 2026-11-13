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Sanctuary Illinois: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Killed Marine Corps Veteran
By John Binder,10 days ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien, convicted of killing United States Marine Corps Veteran Gregory Errol Homola in a drunk driving crash, after the sanctuary state of Illinois repeatedly protected the felon from federal agents. In 2012, illegal alien Vicente Torres-Vasquez of Mexico was convicted of...
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