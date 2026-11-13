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Los Angeles Chargers news: Chargers-Ravens final score predictions
By Michael Peterson,7 days ago
What will the final score be for this week’s matchup against the Ravens?. As we do to end each week, we’re talking final score predictions for this week’s game. In Week 10, the Chargers are capping off the entire weekend of football with a Monday Night Football date in Baltimore. It’s also the first matchup between former Chargers defensive coordinator Jessie Minter and his former mentor Jim Harbaugh.