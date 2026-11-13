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The 1906 law at the center of Utah’s national monuments fight
By KNAU NewsTalk - Arizona Public Radio,10 days ago
Differing interpretations of a federal statute from 1906 are at the center of a newly reopened lawsuit seeking to reverse President Trump’s cuts to two Utah national monuments. The Antiquities Act gives presidents broad latitude to designate national monuments through executive action. It does not say presidents can shrink...