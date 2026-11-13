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Dayton Road Crash Suspect's Bail Revoked After Failed Drug Test, Court Date Delayed
By David Lee,9 days ago
A Butte County man accused of killing two teenagers in a fiery crash on Dayton Road saw his second arraignment postponed to next week after his attorney failed to show up and his bail was revoked following a probation violation. Drew Thompson appeared before a judge in Butte County Superior Court, but the hearing was pushed to the following week after a public defender stood in for his absent attorney, who was handling a preliminary hearing in another county.
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